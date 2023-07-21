New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started a probe after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) filed a complaint alleging that a person was impersonating as a senior official of the PMO posted in National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), an agency official said on Friday.

The complaint filed by the PMO also alleged the involvement of a retired IRS officer of the 1986 batch and said that the former bureaucrat is helping him in taking the money.

The CBI said that according to the received complaint, the accused identified as Pawan Patel is impersonating himself as an employee of PMO and involved in fraudulent activities.

The person is impersonating as the employee of PMO, the NTRO division and he is cheating people by saying that he works with the NTRO and is at a very sensitive position and he can get all the tenders awarded, the complaint said.

It further alleged that the accused has been taking money from people in name of PMO and his position at PMO.

“He takes money and does not get any work done and then people don't even complain because of his fake position,” the complaint reads.

As per the complaint, the accused name in Truecaller also appears as ‘PMO INTELLIGENCE NTRO’.

CBI has registered a FIR under IPC 170 (Personating a public servant).

The case is under investigation, the official added. (ANI)

