New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at the premises of Hockey India (HI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at Delhi and Jammu in a corruption case.

A senior CBI official informed that they conducted the raids after preliminary enquiry and registered a case against the former IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra and other office bearers of the IOA in New Delhi.

The accused named in the FIR were identified as former IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra, former executive director of Hockey India Cdr RK Srivastava, former Hockey India president Rajinder Singh, former Hockey India secretary general Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad and other unknown officials of Hockey India.

It was alleged that in 2018, the then president, Hockey India and the then Secretary General, Hockey India, New Delhi in conspiracy with the then President, IOA, New Delhi and then executive director, Hockey India, New Delhi, got executed the work of renovation and furnishing of the office of the president of IOA without prior approval of Executive Board of Hockey India.

It was further alleged that in order to justify and cover up the fraudulent expenditure at approval stage, the accused fabricated and falsified the records.

Searches were conducted at the offices of Hockey India and IOA in Delhi and residential premises of the accused at New Delhi and Jammu which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and records.

Notably, Narinder Dhruv Batra resigned from his office on Monday. (ANI)

