New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): As part of its investigations into the alleged corruption in the Kiru Hydro Project, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six locations in Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh and Shimla on Saturday.

The searches were conducted at the premises of two private persons identified as DP Singh and Kawaljit Singh Duggal, officials said.

The investigation pertains to the allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth Rs 2,200 crore (approximately) of civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company.

The case was registered on April 20, 2022, at the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Government against the then Chairman, then MD, two then Directors of Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL), a private company and unknown others on the allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth Rs 2,200 crores (approximately) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in the year 2019.

It was alleged that in the award of the civil works package of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed and though a decision was taken in the Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) to re-tender through e-tendering with the reverse auction, after the cancellation of the on-going tendering process, the same was not implemented (as per the decision taken in the next Board meeting) and the tender was finally awarded to said private company. (ANI)

