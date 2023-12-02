Mumbai, December 2: A major fire broke out in a four-storey building situated near the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday night, a civic official said. No casualty is reported, as per the preliminary information. The blaze erupted on the second and third floors of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm, the official said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 11-Storey Residential Building in Vile Parle, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Mumbai Fire

#MumbaiFire 🔥 at Gomati bhavan Girgaon chowpatty near Starbuckspic.twitter.com/gyKA31ni6L — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) December 2, 2023

At least eight fire engines and other vehicles of Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, another official said, adding that efforts are underway to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)