Hyderabad, December 2: The South Central Railway has cancelled 142 trains in view of a cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, which is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4. The authorities have cancelled the trains for the next 3-4 days, as a precautionary measure. The cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 4.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rains are likely for next three days in Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Michaung Update: Depression Likely To Reach West Central Bay of South Andhra and North Tamil Nadu Coast by December 4, Says Weather Agency (Watch Video).

The cancelled pairs of trains include Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru, Barauni-Coimbatore, KSR Bengaluru-Danapur, Narsapur-Kottayam, Secunderabad-Kollam, MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada, Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, MGR Chennai Central-H. Nizamuddin, Gaya-MGR Chennai Central, Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru, Gorakhpur-Kochuveli, MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, Trivandrum-New Delhi, Madurai-H. Nizamuddin, MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad and Nagercoil-Shalimar. Cyclone Michaung Update: Chennai Police Deploys District Disaster Response Team To Handle Situation Amid Cyclonic Storm Warning.

Several trains between various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also been cancelled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2023 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).