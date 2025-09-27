Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) P.K. Sharma and Income Tax Officer (ITO) Shailendra Bhandari from Rajasthan to four Years' Imprisonment for their involvement in a bribery case, an official release said.

According to the CBI statement, both accused individuals have also been fined Rs 1,10,000 each. The case came to light when Chandra Prakash was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,00,000 from a complainant under the direction of both Sharma and Bhandari.

Also Read | Dhar Horror: 5-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beheaded in Front of Mother by Mentally Unstable Man in MP, Villagers Beat Accused to Death.

The statement stated that, following the recovery of the bribe amount from Prakash and a conversation among all three accused, they were subsequently arrested. Earlier, the case was immediately registered against both accused on March 31, 2015.

Following the investigation, the CBI lodged a chargesheet against the three accused in the special CBI court judge in Jodhpur. However, after the trial, the court acquitted Chandra Prakash of all the charges. At the same time, the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT), P.K. Sharma, and the Income Tax Officer (ITO), Shailendra Bhandari, were sentenced to four years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,10,000 each in the case, the statement stated.

Also Read | ‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Row: Bareilly Cleric Tauqeer Raza Arrested Over Campaign Which Led to Violent Protests in Uttar Pradesh, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a fugitive in connection with the murder of Avijit Sarkar.

This arrest occurred on Friday and pertains to a case registered with the CBI in Kolkata on August 25, 2021.

This case is linked to incidents of post-poll violence that took place during the state assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. Following the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on September 30, 2021, naming 20 individuals as accused. Additionally, the agency submitted a supplementary charge sheet against 18 more individuals on June 30 this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)