Dhar, September 27: In a chilling incident that has left Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district in shock, a five-year-old boy, Vikas, was brutally beheaded in front of his mother on Friday by a man suspected to be mentally unstable. According to police, the accused, identified as 25-year-old Mahesh from Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district, entered the home of local resident Kalu Singh without prior acquaintance.

Eyewitnesses reported that Mahesh arrived on a motorcycle, grabbed a spade-like tool lying inside the house, and launched a sudden attack on the child, severing his neck. The boy’s shoulder was also mutilated in the assault. His mother attempted to shield him but sustained injuries during the horrifying episode. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

The gruesome act triggered outrage among neighbours and villagers, who caught hold of Mahesh and thrashed him severely before the police could intervene, reported NDTV. Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi termed the crime “extremely heartbreaking” and confirmed that Mahesh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. “The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem. Initial investigations suggest the accused was mentally unstable,” he said. UP Shocker: Boy Killed by Friends for Refusing to Demand Ransom from His Family, 5 Minors Held in Bijnor.

Police sources revealed that Mahesh had been missing from his home for the past three to four days and had allegedly attempted a theft at a local shop just an hour before the fatal attack. His family confirmed his history of mental instability.

Authorities have registered a case against the deceased accused and ordered a judicial inquiry into his death in custody of the villagers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

September 27, 2025 04:31 PM IST