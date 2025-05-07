New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood by one year.

Sood took over as the CBI director on May 25, 2023 for a two-year term.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Urges People To Share Information Regarding Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Releases Phone Numbers.

The Appointments Commitee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:1986) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2025," a government notice said.

Also Read | Mission Sankalp: Security Forces Neutralise 22 Naxals Near Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border.

Sood, an IPS officer of 1986 Batch (Karnataka Cadre), before joining, he was serving as Director General of Police, Karnataka.

Sood is a graduate (B. Tech) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Delhi; Post Graduation in Public Policy & Management form IIM, Bengaluru and the Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

Praveen Sood has been decorated with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002. He has been awarded the Chief Minister's Gold Medal for Excellence in Service in 1996; the National e-Governance Gold Award for "Most innovative use of technology for Traffic Management in the year 2011; and the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in the year 2006 for contribution towards road safety and traffic management. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)