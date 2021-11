Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against accused Anand Giri and others in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organization of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

Earlier in November, Prayagraj District Court had also rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, who is accused of abetting Mahant Narendra Giri to commit suicide.

Anand Giri has been lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj since September 22. (ANI)

