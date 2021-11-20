Ludhiana, November 20: A married woman was allegedly raped for five months by a medical store owner in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The accused has been identified as Sushil Kumar. The medical store owner reportedly also filmed the act on camera and blackmailed the woman for having physical relations with him. The accused is currently absconding. The matter surfaced when the woman became pregnant. Gym Owner in Ludhiana Rapes Client, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Videos; Booked.

As per the rape survivor, in April, she had stomach ache, due to which she went to the medical store of the accused to take medicine. He made a bill of Rs 10,000. Due to poor financial condition, the woman expressed her inability to pay the charges. Kumar expressed s=ympathy with the woman and asked her to come to his home to collect injections.

According to a report published in The Tribune, when the woman went to his home, Kumar administrated an injection to her. She became semi-conscious after the injection. Kumar then allegedly raped her and made a video of the crime. He reportedly raped her continuously for five months. The woman narrated her entire ordeal on social media. The woman had a 12-year-old daughter. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Daughter in YSR Kadapa District, Films Act WIth Help Of Paramour; Arrested.

The woman also alleged that when she approached the Moti Nagar police station, a cop told her to resolve the matter by taking money from Kumar. However, the police refuted the allegations levelled by the woman. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

