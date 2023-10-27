New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two separate supplementary chargesheets in an ongoing investigation of a case related to an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh, the agency officials said.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the Competent Court against ten accused including private persons including directors of educational institutions, employees and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education(DHE) in the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Gangster-Politician, Sentenced to 10 Years in Murder Case.

On May 7, 2019, the CBI registered the case against unknown persons at the request of the Himachal Pradesh Government and took over the investigation of a case earlier registered at Police Station East Shimla on the allegations of misappropriation of scholarship claims of Rs 266 crore ( approx.).

It was further alleged that the said educational institutions had claimed false scholarship and fee reimbursements in the name of SC, ST, and OBC students from the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh Government in conspiracy with the concerned officials of the Directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh government and misappropriated huge funds of the government.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Names of Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi Tops List.

As many as 28 institutions were identified that had claimed approximately 90 per cent of the total scholarship amount.

Searches were earlier conducted at around 30 places at the premises of certain persons and others which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

19 accused including the chairman, vice-chairman, directors and employees of the educational institutes, bank officials and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education of the state government were arrested.

After investigation, CBI had earlier filed eight chargesheets in the matter of 16 Institutions and 78 accused, including owners of institutions, officials of Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla and bank officials, were charge-sheeted.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The CBI further said that the above findings are based on the investigation done by the agency and evidence collected by it.

"Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)