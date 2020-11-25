Banda (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday got a five-day remand of the junior engineer of the the Irrigation Department, arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Ram Bhavan is lodged in the Banda jail for the past eight days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Govt Suspends Deputy Commissioner of Mathura on Charges of Gross Indiscipline.

He had tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Jailor Vishweshwar Pratap Singh said.

On November 18, when the accused was brought to the jail, his COVID-19 test report was negative but a subsequent RT-PCR test revealed that he had contracted the disease, the deputy jailor said, adding that he is the only inmate in the jail who has tested positive for coronavirus and undergoing treatment.

Also Read | EVMs Vulnerable to Hacking, Return to Ballot Paper: Petition in Supreme Court.

The remand application of the accused was heard on Tuesday and the order was given by a local court on Wednesday.

Bhavan was arrested on November 16 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of alleged sexual exploitation of children for a decade and selling video clips and photographs of his nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles across the globe. He was subsequently suspended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)