Lucknow: November 25: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the Deputy Commissioner (Labor Employment) of Mathura on charges of gross indiscipline and arbitrary behavior. In order to make the administration more accountable, Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath gave the direction of his suspension.

The suspended officer, Virendra Kumar, faces various allegations of indiscipline, absence from office without permission and giving no response to the show-cause notice served by District Magistrate (DM).

“DM Mathura had also expressed discontent over Kumar’s style of working and considering this conduct contrary, the action has been taken to suspend him with immediate effect”, an official said.

During the period of suspension, the officer will be attached with the office of the rural development commissioner, Lucknow and the joint development commissioner of Arga division has will be investigating the case, he added.

It is to be mentioned that earlier on November 21, the district development officer of Sambhal district was also suspended on similar charges.