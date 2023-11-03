New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a case on a complaint from the Customs Department against a Jaisalmer-based firm on the allegations of illegal export of Shawls and Stoles suspected to contain guard hair of Shahtoosh or Chiru (Tibetan Antelope) which is a protected animal under Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The firm has been identified as M/s Luxury Handicrafts. It was located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. CBI got the tip-off from the Delhi Customs Department, as per a CBI official.

Based on inputs, raids were conducted.

Searches have been conducted at the premises of the said firm at Jaisalmer, which led to the recovery of 23 Shawls and stoles, suspected to contain guard hair of Shahtoosh/ Chiru (Tibetan Antelope.)

The case is under Investigation. (ANI)

