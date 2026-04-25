New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the accused Manager, Central Warehousing Corporation, Hazaribagh, while accepting undue advantage of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

According to an official release, the CBI registered the instant case on April 23, 2026, against the said accused on allegations that the accused manager demanded an undue advantage of Rs 100,000 from the complainant in lieu of allowing the complainant to continue the awarded work. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting an undue advantage from the complainant.

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The investigative agency also conducted searches at residential premises, leading to the recovery of Rs 21 lakh in cash on Saturday.

In addition to the money, officials also seized a significant cache of jewellery, property documents, and various pieces of digital evidence from the site.

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Following the searches, the arrested accused was produced before a competent court in Ranchi, which subsequently remanded the individual to judicial custody.

The agency further stated that the investigation is ongoing, with the role of other officials from the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) currently under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 19 arrested a Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a representative of a private company, in a bribery case involving Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to a CBI statement on Sunday, the agency caught the accused and recovered the entire bribe amount.

The CBI said it registered the "instant case" on April 18 against the DGCA official and the private company representative based in New Delhi.

The case, as per the CBI statement, was filed on allegations that the public servant demanded an "undue advantage" from private persons in exchange for issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA.

Following the arrests, the agency conducted searches at four locations in Delhi linked to the accused public servant and other private individuals. During the searches, officials recovered cash worth Rs 37 lakh, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices, the statement added. (ANI)

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