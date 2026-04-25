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News INDIA Haryana Murder Case: Wife, Lover Allegedly Plot Husband’s Killing in Bhiwani for INR 1.5 Crore Insurance Money According to investigators, the woman and her partner had been in a relationship and were allegedly seeking a way to eliminate her husband. Haryana Police suspect the primary motive was to claim a large insurance amount, estimated at ₹1.5 crore, after his death. Officials said the duo allegedly hired a contract killer to execute the plan.

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A man in Haryana’s Bhiwani district was allegedly murdered in a conspiracy involving his wife and her lover, who are accused of hiring a contract killer to claim an insurance payout of around ₹1.5 crore. Police have arrested the accused woman and are investigating the role of others involved in the planned killing, which authorities say was driven by financial gain, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to investigators, the woman and her partner had been in a relationship and were allegedly seeking a way to eliminate her husband. Police suspect the primary motive was to claim a large insurance amount, estimated at ₹1.5 crore, after his death.

Officials said the duo allegedly hired a contract killer to execute the plan. The arrangement was reportedly made in advance, with discussions centered on both the method of killing and the expected financial benefit. Haryana Horror: Man Demands INR 50,000 From Father, Kills Him After Being Refused; Arrested.

Execution of the Plan

Police said the murder was carried out as per the premeditated plan. The victim was targeted and killed by the hired assailant, with the accused attempting to present the death as a natural or accidental incident to avoid suspicion.

However, inconsistencies in the initial account and subsequent investigation raised doubts, prompting a deeper probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, police uncovered evidence pointing to a larger conspiracy. Interrogation and technical analysis revealed communication between the woman and her alleged lover, as well as links to the hired killer. Authorities confirmed that the woman has been taken into custody, while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved, including the contract killer.

Background and Broader Context

Cases involving financial motives, including insurance claims, have been a recurring concern in criminal investigations. Law enforcement officials note that such crimes often involve pre-planning, multiple accused, and attempts to mislead investigators through staged scenarios.

In a separate case from the same district, police recently uncovered a हत्या linked to a personal relationship, where a woman and her partner allegedly killed her husband after he discovered their affair, with CCTV footage helping unravel the crime. Police said the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on gathering forensic and financial evidence to establish the full sequence of events and strengthen the case. Officials added that further arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).