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News INDIA Thane Water Cut: Weekly Water Cuts To Begin in Thane and Rural Regions From May 1; Here’s Why Thane and the surrounding rural areas will face a weekly 24-hour water cut starting May 1 to conserve Barvi and Andhra dam reserves. With storage at roughly 45 per cent and a potential El Niño-related monsoon delay, authorities must extend the supply until August 31. The 7 per cent reduction aims to bridge the gap between high demand and limited usable water.fbarvu

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Authorities in Maharashtra have finalised plans to implement a mandatory one-day weekly water cut for the Thane district and surrounding rural areas starting May 1. The decision follows a high-level meeting of the Water Resources Department on Wednesday, April 22, aimed at preserving depleting dam reserves amid concerns over a potential delay in the monsoon. Officials have been directed to manage current stocks to ensure water remains available until August 31, extending the planning window by a full month compared to previous years.

Mandatory 24-Hour Water Cuts

The Thane Minor Irrigation Department has instructed all local authorities to enforce a 24-hour supply suspension once a week. This move is intended to achieve a roughly seven per cent overall reduction in water consumption. Representatives from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the STEM Water Distribution and Infra Co., and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) attended the briefing where the plan was ratified. ‘S*xual Relations Between Her and the Accused Were Consensual’: Thane Court Acquits Man Accused of Raping and Impregnating Minor Girl.

The measure is seen as an unavoidable step to prevent a total depletion of resources before the rainy season begins.

Current Storage and Supply Dynamics

The region relies on a dual-supply system from the Barvi and Andhra dams. As of late April, Barvi Dam stands at 44.53 per cent capacity, while Andhra Dam is at 45.94 per cent. While these levels are comparable to last summer, officials noted that approximately 15 per cent of the total storage in these dams is currently unusable due to silt accumulation. The district’s water demand has also significantly outpaced documented requirements. While the official daily need is pegged at 1,200 million litres (MLD), actual consumption has surged to between 1,400 and 1,500 MLD. Currently, this deficit is being bridged by drawing extra water from the Ulhas River and releasing over 1,000 MLD from the Andhra Dam.

Impact of El Niño and Siltation

A major factor driving the early implementation of cuts is the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning regarding the El Niño weather pattern, which could delay the arrival of the 2026 monsoon. By extending the reserve target date to August 31, authorities are preparing for a scenario where significant rainfall does not arrive until late summer. An official said that the available water is insufficient to maintain current consumption levels through August. The official further added that implementing these weekly cuts now is a proactive measure to ensure they do not reach a zero-storage level prematurely. Animal Cruelty in Thane: Stray Dog Allegedly Beaten to Death.

Residents may receive relief from the restrictions if the region experiences pre-monsoon showers or an early onset of the rainy season in late May or June. Until then, citizens in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and rural MIDC zones are urged to store water in advance and minimise non-essential use.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).