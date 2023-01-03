Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at residential and office premises of an officer of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in a disproportionate assets case in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said.

Also Read | Sugyeya Sagar, Jain Muni Who Sat on Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Declaration of Shri Sammed Shikharji Tourist Place, Dies in Jaipur.

The searches were conducted at the accused official's premises in Nagpur and Umred, the official said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Markets, Malls To Close by 8:30 PM To Save Electricity Under New Energy Conservation Plan.

A case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused official on December 29, 2022, said M S Khan, deputy inspector general and head of branch of CBI, ACB Nagpur.

As per a release, the WCL official had allegedly amassed assets worth more than Rs 67 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income.

At least seven incriminating documents were seized from the accused's possession during the searches, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)