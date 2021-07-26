New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The CBI on Monday took over investigation into the mysterious death of a Class 11 student of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, officials said.

The body of the student, Abhay Pratap Singh, was found near railway tracks.

The central probe agency has re-registered the FIR filed by the Amethi police on the complaint of Singh's father Ajay Kumar Singh on January 14, 2018.

The student used to live in the hostel of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gauriganj in Amethi.

Ajay Kumar Singh had alleged that some unidentified people took away his son from the school in collusion with school authorities and killed him.

They threw his body near railway tracks, he said.

To cover their tracks, the alleged killers removed the entry register of the school, he alleged in his complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)