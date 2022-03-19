New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement stated that the Class XII (Class 12), Part 1 result has been declared and the students can get their results from their respective schools.

The statement stated that the CBSE has started sending results of Class 12, Part 1 to schools and the students can contact their respective schools for their results.

Also Read | India, Japan Should Keep Trying To End Russia-Ukraine War, Says Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

The Class 12, part 1 exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)