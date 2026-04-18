Lucknow, April 18: In a significant crackdown on organised exploitation, the Lucknow Police have arrested Atika, the alleged mastermind of a sophisticated 'honey trap' gang on Saturday. The arrest follows an investigation into the harrowing abduction, sexual assault of a 16-year-old minor boy and a bid to extort money.

The case came to light after the victim’s mother, Asma Khan, filed a formal complaint detailing the disappearance of her son, Ibrahim (name changed), a Class 9 student. According to police reports, Ibrahim went missing on February 17. Investigations revealed that Atika, who is the sister-in-law of one of the boy's acquaintances, lured the minor under false pretenses and forcibly took him to the hill station of Nainital. Honey-Trap Racket Busted in UP: Woman Arrested in Bareilly for Blackmailing Man for INR 10 Lakh With Fake Rape Case Threat.

During the journey, the accused allegedly confiscated the boy's mobile phone and destroyed his SIM card to sever all communication with his family. While at a hotel in Nainital, the victim was subjected to repeated sexual assault. The accused also reportedly took compromising photographs and videos of the minor during this period which she would later use as leverage for a massive extortion plot. Upon the boy's recovery by police on February 21, the victim revealed to his family that Atika had begun a relentless campaign of blackmail.

Utilising various social media platforms and burner phone numbers, she allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 10 lakh from the minor’s family. The accused threatened to circulate the sensitive videos and photos and frame the minor and his family in fabricated legal cases if her financial demands were not met. Atika is also accused of tampering with the victim’s passport, altering his date of birth to falsely represent him as an adult in an attempt to mislead law enforcement and evade the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the complaint filed by Asma Khan on April 5, the Thakurganj Police conducted a thorough investigation. To verify the victim's age and counter the accused's claims, the family submitted the boy's Aadhaar Card, original school certificates, and genuine passport to the authorities. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under several grave sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and specialised statutes. The charges include rape, sexual assault, and violations of the POCSO, alongside extortion, criminal intimidation, and the forgery of government documents. While the investigation remains ongoing, authorities are also examining various counter-claims related to the case. Honey-Trap Racket Busted: Delhi Police Bust ‘Honey Trap’ Racket in Rohini, Arrest 3 Notorious Extortionists Posing As Cops for Targeting Rich Individuals (Watch Video).

In an attempt to shield herself from prosecution, Atika had previously filed a written complaint against the minor and several other youths, alleging misconduct on their part. However, investigators have categorised this as a diversionary tactic common in honey trap operations. Station Officer Ravindra Kumar has been appointed as the lead investigating officer for the case. The police are currently looking into the wider network of the gang to determine if there are other victims subjected to similar extortion tactics. Atika remains in custody as the legal proceedings move forward in the Lucknow court.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).