New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of the Class 12th examinations on Tuesday. This time, 88.39 per cent of students passed the examinations, which was 0.41 per cent more than the previous year.

91 per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, which is 5.94 per cent more than the boys. The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development.

Also Read | CBSE 12th Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Releases CBSE Board Results for Class 12, Know List of Websites and How To Check Scorecard.

The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations commenced successfully from February 15 to April 4, whereas the class 10th exams concluded on March 18.

More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12th examinations, out of which more than 14 lakh passed the exam

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Declares Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results; 94.10% Students Pass, Girls Outperform Boys.

Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada achieved the highest passing percentage in the region, with 99.60 per cent of the students who appeared passing the examination. Prayagraj stood at the bottom in which around 80 percent students passed the examination.

Meanwhile, the exams were conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad.CBSE has issued strict guidelines to maintain the integrity of the exams. Regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates should opt for light-coloured clothing.

Students were supposed to arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and carefully read the question paper instructions before answering.

The board has also listed items prohibited inside the exam hall, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, cameras, unauthorized study materials, wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches. Food and drinks are not allowed, except for diabetic students with prior approval.

Given the increased student commute on examination days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced special facilitation measures in partnership with CISF. Students will be given priority during frisking and ticketing at metro stations, with additional staff deployed to assist them during peak hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)