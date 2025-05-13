Pune, May 13: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the Class 10 or SSC examination, recording a pass percentage of 94.10, officials said. Girls outshone boys, posting an overall pass percentage of 96.14 against 92.31 per cent of boys clearing the exam, they said.

Board Chairperson Sharad Gosavi said of the eight divisions, the Konkan division topped the list with 98.82 per cent, while Nagpur stood at the bottom with a pass percentage of 90.78 per cent. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Releasing Maharashtra Board Results for 10th Class Today at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Among other divisions, Kolhapur recorded a pass percentage of 96.87 per cent, followed by Mumbai (95.84), Pune (94.82), Nashik (93.04), Amravati (92.95), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (92.82) and Latur (92.77). Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Board Exam Results on May 13 at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

According to the board, 15,58,020 students registered for the exam, and 15,46,579 appeared, of which 14,55,433 students passed the exams, held in March-April this year. Board officials said 100 per cent result was recorded in 32 out of 62 subjects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)