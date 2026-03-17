New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday warned teachers involved in the Class X and Class XII evaluation process of strict disciplinary action for sharing misleading information on social media. The Board observed that some evaluators were posting opinions and experiences online, which could trigger confusion and rumours among students and stakeholders.

A circular was issued on March 16, in which the CBSE has directed school principals to ensure that evaluators refrain from discussing the board exam marking process on public platforms. The Board emphasised that the evaluation of answer scripts is a highly confidential task governed by strict protocols that must be upheld to maintain the system's dignity.

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The circular issued said that sharing any misleading information, experiences, or opinions related to the evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action.

The circular advised teachers to exercise restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system. The Board expects all evaluators to maintain confidentiality, dignity, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

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Meanwhile, Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, held a virtual interaction with Principals of schools across Saudi Arabia that are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

George addressed the queries regarding the board examinations.

In a post on X, he said, "DCM Abu Mathen George, joined by First Secretary Vipul Bawa, held a virtual interaction with Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Saudi Arabia. The DCM briefed them on the current regional situation and the Embassy's initiatives to support the Indian community, and also addressed queries related to the CBSE Board Examinations."

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also decided to cancel Class XII board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries as the conflict continues to worsen in the region.

In a circular, the CBSE said that all examinations of Class XII scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.CBSE also cancelled the exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled. (ANI)

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