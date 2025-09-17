New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of up to 75% shareholding in Akzo Nobel India Limited (Target) by JSW Paints Limited (Acquirer), a release said.

According to the official release, the proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of up to 75% shareholding in the Target by the Acquirer through a (i) share purchase agreement, and (ii) mandatory open offer (Proposed Combination).

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

The Acquirer is a public unlisted company that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of decorative paints and industrial coatings in India. The Acquirer belongs to the JSW Group that has presence in various sectors, including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, and sports.

The Target is a public listed company that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of decorative paints and industrial coatings in India, and forms part of the Akzo Nobel Group, said the release. (ANI)

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)