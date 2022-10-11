New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Pink seats for women, CCTV cameras and panic buttons with hooters -- these are some of the features in the 50 new cluster buses flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday.

The buses, flagged off from the Rajghat depot here, are Bharat Stage VI emission standard compliant and are equipped with Intelligent Transportation system (ITS), CCTV cameras and panic buttons with hooter for safety of women passengers.

The low-floor buses have pink seats for women and the live feed from the vehicles will be streamed to the Central Command and Control Centre (CCC), officials said.

The buses are equipped with GPS and have Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System along with Fire Detection and Suppression system.

These buses will operate from the newly constructed bus depot at Bawana's Sector-5 and is aimed at improving rural connectivity.

As on date, cluster buses operate on 360 routes. These buses will operate on six additional routes.

The new routes include Bawana JJ Colony to New Delhi Railway Station Gate No-2, Narela Terminal to D Block MangolPuri Terminal, Qutab Garg to Azadpur, Manglapuri to Mehrauli, Rithala to IGI Airport Terminal 2.

As on date, Delhi has 7,320 buses (CNG and electric combined) under its city bus transportation fleet.

This includes 4,010 buses being operated under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,310 buses being operated under Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems (DIMTS). The DTC operates 250 low-floor Electric buses under its fleet.

