New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, extended greetings to all the ranks of the Indian Army, veterans and Veer Naris on the 76th Army Day on January 15.

In his message to the soldiers on the occasion of Army Day 2024, CDS Chauhan said, "On the occasion of Army Day 2024, I extend my greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and Veer Naris. Your unwavering dedication, invincible attitude and indomitable spirit are the bedrock of our nation's security."

"To the brave men and women in uniform, your commitment to safeguarding our borders and preserving the ideals of our great nation is truly commendable. Your courage, sacrifices and professionalism exemplify the highest standards of military ethos. As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the legacy of our armed forces, a legacy etched in honour, valour, and a steadfast commitment to duty," CDS Chauhan said in his message.

In his message, CDS Chauhan expressed confidence that the Indian Army will continue to fulfil the aspirations of the nation.

"To the families or our soldiers, your support is the backbone of our strength. Your sacrifices and resilience contribute immeasurably to the success of our endeavours. As we commemorate Army Day, we honour not just those serving but the entire military fraternity," the CDS further said in his message.

"I am confident that the Indian Army will move from strength to strength and continue to fulfil the aspirations of the nation," he said.

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence. (ANI)

