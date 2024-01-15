New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Indian army on the occasion of Army day on January 15.

In a message to the soldiers on the occasion of Army day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the bravehearts for extending a 'helping hand in times of disaster'.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the brave comrades of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen and their families on Army Day. The nation is proud of the indomitable courage, service and dedication of the brave men and women of the force. Be it firmly dealing with external threats and internal challenges or extending a helping hand in times of disaster, the brave men of the Army have impressed in every role," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a written message to the Indian army

"The Indian Army has created a unique identity in the world as an organized and disciplined force. The Indian Army is conscious of adapting itself to the challenges of the changing era and today the country also stands with its military heroes with all the facilities and resources," he added.

"On the occasion of Army Day, I pay tribute on behalf of the nation to all those brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the service of the country. The country salutes the sacrifice and penance of these brave comrades," he conveyed further.

PM Modi also highlighted the significant role played by the soldiers during the 'Amril Kaal'.

"The nation is rapidly moving towards building a grand and developed India in the 'Amrit Kaal'. The brave comrades of the Indian Army are playing a very important role in nation building while providing security and stability to the country. I am confident that the nation, energized by the power of collectivity, will reach new heights of progress." Prime Minister conveyed in a written message.

Meanwhile, President of India Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also conveyed her warm wishes to Indian Army personnel.

"The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the country's security. The Indian Army has always displayed professionalism during conflicts, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, national calamities and disasters. The exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army is admirable," President Murmu said in her message. (ANI)

