Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday was honoured at the 66th Foundation Day ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Kumar is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He was honoured and felicitated by his alma mater, among other former students.

Also Read | Free Bus Rides in Delhi: BJP Government Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' to Provide Free Travel for Women and Transgender Commuters Across DTC Buses.

The CEC, during his visit to Kanpur, visited his alma mater as the institute had recently conferred upon him the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA), the highest honour given by IIT to its alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit.

"Today, I have come to IIT Kanpur as a former student, after they had decided to acknowledge and honour me. I have spent the most energetic years of my life in Kanpur city for four years, and I am really attached to it. This is my good luck that I get to be here and go to IIT Kanpur," he said.

Also Read | Pune Road Accident: 2 Cousins Killed, 3rd Passenger Hospitalised With Critical Injuries After Car Crashes Under Bund Garden Metro Station Area.

Kumar on Sunday reiterated the Election Commission of India's zero tolerance towards violence.

He assured the voters of Bihar that the numerous police officials, returning officers, and zilla parishad officials are ready to conduct free and fair elections, which will set a benchmark for the whole world.

"I want to appeal to everyone to come and participate in the election process, and everyone come to exercise their right to vote. On the topic of violence, the Election Commission wants to make it clear that it has zero tolerance towards violence. No incident of violence will be tolerated. The Election Commission is ready to make sure that the electors can vote peacefully. Our 243 returning officers, that many observers, every zilla's collectors, zilla adhikari, SP, SSP, police observers, everyone is ready," CEC Kumar told reporters here.

The CEC's comments come amid the recent murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama assembly constituency while he was present in the rally of Jan Suraaj candidate from the constituency, Piyush Priyadarshini. Following the murder, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)