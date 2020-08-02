Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a remarkable move, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man, accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, on condition that he has to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with the complainant and promise to protect her.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Arya allowed the bail application of accused Vikram Bagri on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one solvent surity of the like amount.

"The applicant along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with Rakhi thread on August 3, 2020, at 11:00 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come," the bench said in its order on July 30.

The bench also directed Bagri tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by the brothers to sisters and to tender Rs 5,000 to the son of the complainant for purchase of clothes and sweets.

"The applicant shall obtain photographs and receipts of payment made to the complainant and her son, and the same shall be filed through the counsel for placing the same on record of this case before this Registry," the order said.

The High Court clarified that the aforesaid deposit of amount shall not influence the pending trial, and added that is only for the enlargement of the applicant on bail.

Advocate Vishal Patidar, lawyer of the applicant, has said that Vikram Bagri has been released from Ujjain prison and will go to the residence of the complainant on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan tomorrow.

The applicant was also directed to furnish a written undertaking that he shall abide by the terms and conditions of various circulars and orders issued by the Centre, state government and local administration to maintain social distancing, hygiene, etc, to avoid COVID-19 spread.

The court also directed him to cooperate during the trial and not tamper with the evidence in any manner or induce or threaten any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

According to the prosecution, Bagri had at about 2:30 am on April 20, 2020, entered the house of the complainant and caught hold of the hand of the complainant attempting to outrage her modesty.

Counsel for the applicant had submitted that the applicant, who had been in custody since June 2, is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the crime. The counsel also submitted that the investigation is complete and Challan has also been filed in the matter. (ANI)

