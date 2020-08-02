New Delhi, August 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Amit has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. In a tweet, Shah said that he got himself tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms of the deadly virus. Soon after the news of Shah being tested positive for COVID-19, top political leaders took to Twitter prayed for the Union Home Minister's speedy recovery.

Cutting across the party lines West Bengal and Delhi Chief Ministers Mamata Bannerjee and Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for Shah's good health. Prominent leaders who took to Twitter praying for his speedy recovery, include Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Subramanian Swamy and Giriraj Singh.

Here Are Political Reactions:

Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet said, "I pray that after getting well Amit Shah would work in nation's service with the same energy as before."

Rajnath Singh said that Shah will definitely over come the challenge of coronavirus.

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है। आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

BJP MP Giriraj Singh also prayed for Amit Shah's Speedy Recovery.

Swamy said, "I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge."

I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

Banerjee tweeted, "Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!"

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Kejriwal said, "I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji"

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

Shah's condition is reported to be stable. The Union Home Minister asked people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and to go into home isolation. Last month, Shah held a series of meeting the Delhi government to bring COVID-19 situation under control in the national capital.

