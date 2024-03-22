Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Nature enthusiast and artist, Manya, a resident of Hyderabad is on a mission to transform Holi celebrations by advocating natural colours made from everyday ingredients. She shared her expertise in crafting eco-friendly hues, urging individuals to embrace the beauty of nature this festive season stating that people should let this Holi spread happiness in the festival of colours using natural colours made from nature.

Speaking to ANI, nature lover and artist Manya said "Today, I am going to share with you how you can make your own Holi colours with what's available around you, either from your kitchen or your garden," said Manya, emphasizing the accessibility of natural ingredients for making colours.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood Actor Govida Likely To Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena, Contest From Mumbai North West LS Seat.

Drawing from her journey with natural dyes, Manya highlighted the simplicity of the process. "I started dyeing my clothes, upcycling them with things like haldi, pomegranate peel, onion skins, and others," she explained. "All these can also be used for Holi colours."

Manya provided easy-to-follow recipes for creating vibrant hues, such as mixing turmeric with water for a cheerful yellow or boiling beetroot to obtain a rich red colour. She also suggested combining these natural colours to create additional shades, such as orange.

Also Read | AAP Leaders Not Allowed To Meet Arvind Kejriwal's Family, Alleges Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

"The first and simplest one is where we can mix Haldi with water and get a yellow colour. This is if you want to play with water-based colours. Another one is beetroot water where we can just peel a beetroot and boil it to get a red colored water. If you mix the yellow colour with the red colour, you will get orange-coloured water. So already you have three colours. Similarly, we can make a juice of spinach, coriander or any green leafy vegetables or its waste to get green colour," Manya said.

For those preferring powdered colours, Manya recommended using turmeric directly or enhancing it with cornflour for a smoother texture.

"If you prefer powder-based colours, you can use haldi directly which is very good for the skin or even add cornflour to give a smooth texture. Adding cornflour makes it smooth and makes it a colour that stays long. You have to make a paste of haldi and water and then add cornflour to get more colour and texture. Similarly, we can also make other colours with flowers and others. The 'palash' or the 'flame of the forest' flower was originally used to play Holi. Marigold flowers, Indigo or neem leaves were also used to play Holi in earlier days. All these naturally made colours are skin friendly and skin safe. Natural dyes can be added to your life not just during Holi, but also during regular days. There is a source of every colour in nature. I have printed clothes and bags using these natural colours. The possibilities are limitless. I have made hundreds of colours from nature," Manya said.

Moreover, Manya highlighted the health benefits of natural colours, emphasizing their safety for both skin and the environment.

"Natural colours are safe for your skin, safe for your family and safe for the planet. The synthetic gulal is not at all good for our skin. People often ask what difference it will make as it is only a single day but if it is toxic, why would you want to consume poison even for a single day? Making these natural colours together as a family is also a fun experience for Holi," Manya concluded.

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)