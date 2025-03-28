New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): To promote research in Unani system of medicine, Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India has set up the Central Council of Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), New Delhi and National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru, for education and research in Unani system of medicine which includes development of new drugs as well as conducting clinical trials on scientific lines, an official statement said.

A satellite institute of the National Institute of Unani Medicine with a 200-bedded hospital is also established at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 21 Clinical Institutes/Units are also working under the CCRUM across the country.

Both CCRUM and NIUM have taken up several clinical research studies for various diseases, which include Arthritis, Bronchial Asthma, Anemia, Anxiety, Depressive Disorders, Neuro-degenerative diseases, lifestyle disorders like Hypertension, Obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes and various skin diseases like vitiligo, etc, the statement said.

For the integration of Ayush systems, including Unani with modern medicine, the Ministry of Ayush is taking multiple initiatives.

The initiatives include Ayush Vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), established by the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), which serves as a dedicated institutional mechanism for planning, monitoring, and supervising Ayush-specific public health programs.

This vertical provides technical support to both Ministries in developing strategies for public health, healthcare, Ayush education, and training, the statement added..

The Ayush vertical under DGHS has published Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) on common musculoskeletal disorders, their prevention and management through Ayush systems, including the Unani system.

To enhance the capacity of Ayush physicians, the Ayush vertical has conducted National Level Master Training in collaboration with the Central Health Education Bureau (CHEB) across all States on these developed STGs, ensuring their effective dissemination to end users.

The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) have jointly established Integrated Ayush Departments in Central Government Hospitals to promote integrative healthcare. As part of this initiative, the Department of Integrative Medicine has been set up and is operational at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The Government of India has adopted a strategy of Co-location of AYUSH facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs), thus enabling the choice to the patients for different systems of medicines under a single window.

The engagement of Ayush doctors/ paramedics and their training is supported by the MoH&FW under National Health Mission (NHM), while the support for Ayush infrastructure, equipment/ furniture and medicines are provided by the Ministry of Ayush under National AYUSH Mission (NAM) as shared responsibilities.

With a view to include Unani Medicine into mainstream of healthcare system in the country, the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) is providing healthcare facilities through relocation/extension center at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital-New Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital- New Delhi, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)- New Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital-New Delhi, AYUSH Wellness Centre, President House, New Delhi, Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital- Mumbai and Extension Research Centre for Unani at Kannur, Kerala with a view to make Unani treatment facility accessible and affordable to the public.

The Ministry of Ayush, developed the Central Sector Scheme for Promotion of International Cooperation for AYUSH.

Under this scheme the Ministry provides support to Indian AYUSH drug Manufacturers/ Ayush Service providers to give boost to the export of AYUSH products and services; facilitates the International promotion, development and recognition of AYUSH systems of medicine; foster interaction of stakeholders and market development of AYUSH at international level; promote academics and research through the establishment of AYUSH Academic Chairs in foreign countries and holding training workshop/symposiums for promoting and strengthening awareness and interest about AYUSH Systems of Medicine at international level.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) is taking various initiatives for the promotion of Unani Medicine, e.g. providing treatment through General OPD, Reproductive & Child Health OPD, Geriatric OPD, Non Communicable Diseases Clinic, etc. conducted by 21 Clinical Institutes / Units of the Council. The Council is also promoting Unani medicine through Arogyas, Health Melas, Health Camps, and Exhibitions etc. CCRUM is also promoting healthcare services through the clinical Mobile Research programme, the school health programme, Scheduled Caste Sub Plan /Tribal Sub Plan Mobile Health Care Program, etc.

The CCRUM is taking various research programmes, including pre-clinical and clinical research, drug standardization research, fundamental research,h etc., to ensure the accessibility and affordability to the public.

Five mobile Apps have been developed and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Ilaj-bit Tadbeer (IBT) are being developed. Standard Treatment Guidelines on Musculoskeletal disorders have also been developed.

To standardize and regulate the Unani system of Medicine, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) notified regulations and framed Competency-Based Dynamic Curriculum for Undergraduate and Postgraduate.

The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has established the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), as its subordinate office. PCIM&H on behalf of Ministry of Ayush lays down the Formulary specifications and Pharmacopoeial Standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy (ASU&H) drugs, which serve as official compendia for ascertaining the Quality Control (identity, purity and strength) of the ASU&H drugs, included therein, as per Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, thereunder and compliance to these quality standards are mandatory for the production of ASU&H drug being manufactured, sell and stocked in India.

The quality parameters included in the Pharmacopoeias and Formularies of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathic (ASU&H) drugs, prescribing mandatory regulatory standards, have been identified to align the parameters prescribed by WHO and other major pharmacopoeias prevalent worldwide.

Implementation of these Pharmacopoeial standards ensures that the medicines conform to optimum quality standards in terms of consistency, identity, purity and strength.

The scheme for Certification of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) as per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines is extended to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) medicines. This scheme is administered by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the certificate is granted on the basis of a joint inspection of the applicant's manufacturing unit by the representatives of CDSCO, the Ministry of Ayush and the concerned State Licensing Authority.

The Ministry of Ayush has implemented a Central Sector Scheme, Ayush Oushadhi Gunavatta evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY).

The objectives of the Scheme include enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and exports of traditional medicines and health promotion products under the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, facilitating adequate infrastructural & technological upgradation and institutional activities in the public and private sectors for standardization, quality manufacturing and analytical testing of Ayush drugs & materials.

Other objectives include strengthening the regulatory frameworks at Central and State level for effective quality control, safety monitoring and surveillance of misleading advertisements of Ayush drugs and encouraging building up synergies, collaborations and convergent approaches for promoting standards and quality of Ayush drugs & materials.

This information was given by Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav in a written reply in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

