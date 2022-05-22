Jammu, May 22 (PTI) A central team discussed the India Newborn Action Plan (INAP) and carried out a situational analysis of newborn health with a senior Jammu and Kashmir official here, an official spokesman said.

The central team is on a monitoring visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Loan Recovery Agents Booked for Circulating Morphed Pictures of Vikhroli Woman to Family, and Colleagues.

INAP is India's committed response to the Global Every Newborn Action Plan (ENAP) adopted at the 67th World Health Assembly to advance the global strategy for women and children's health.

ENAP sets forth a vision of a world that has eliminated preventable newborn deaths and stillbirths. INAP lays out a vision and a plan for India to end preventable newborn deaths, accelerate progress, and scale up high-impact yet cost effective interventions.

Also Read | Punjab: Six-Year-Old Boy Rithik Roshan Pulled Out Dead From 100-Foot-Deep Borewell in Hoshiarpur.

Additional Commissioner of Child and Adolescent Health in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sumita Ghosh convened a meeting with Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir Yasin M Choudhary and had a detailed discussion on INAP and carried out a situational analysis of newborn health, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the spokesman said, a meeting was also conducted at the NHM office in Srinagar to discuss the District Health Action Plan for improving key performance indicators identified by NITI Aayog for Srinagar district.

The health action plan was prepared by Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) in consultation with NHM J&K and Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, he said.

He said a detailed presentation regarding the situational analysis of various indicators and proposed strategies to improve the same in a time bound manner was presented by Program Director of NIPI Ashfaq Bhat.

"All the indicators were discussed threadbare and inputs were taken from all the stakeholders present in the meeting in order to draft a holistic action plan,” the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)