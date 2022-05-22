A visual from the site where the boy fell into the borewell in Bairampur village of Hoshiarpur. Credits: ANI

Chandigarh, May 22: The six-year-old boy who was pulled out on Sunday from a 100-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after eight-hours rescue operation died, authorities said.

The child, Hritik, was immediately rushed to the hospital soon after he was retrieved from the well where he was declared dead, officials said.

The boy climbed a borewell shaft when stray dogs were chasing him. The shaft, covered with a jute bag, collapsed and the boy fell into the well in a village in Dasuya subdivision.

The parents of the boy are migrant labourers.

Teams of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were at the site. Medical teams were also deployed.

A camera was put inside the borewell to monitor the boy's condition, said officials, adding that high oxygen flow was also provided through pipes.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in constant touch with the district authorities.

