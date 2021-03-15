New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A high-level central team led by Dr S K Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), will be deputed to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to review medical care and public health arrangements for Kumbh Mela starting April 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The team will leave on Tuesday, it added.

Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Ministry of Health in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19, the ministry said.

The team will also review the implementation of its field-level recommendations given to the state during its visit last month, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)