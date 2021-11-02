New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Vice President Enclave under the Central Vista redevelopment project, documents showed.

According to the Central Public Works Department's bid documents, Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd quoted around Rs 206 crore, 3.52 per cent lower than the estimated cost.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The firm, which submitted a total bid amount of 2,064,999,798, may bag the contract for the construction and maintenance of the Vice President Enclave.

The firm's head office is located in Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel City, according to the company's website.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The bid documents show that other five construction firms quoted bid amounts higher -- between 2.80 per cent to 25.57 per cent -- than the estimated cost.

While SAM India Builtwell Private Limited quoted around Rs 220 crore, Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd submitted bid amount of Rs 268 crore, which was 25.57 crore more than the estimated cost, the documents showed.

The proposed Vice President Enclave will come up next to North Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan, for which the Central Public Works Department had estimated a cost of around Rs 214 crore.

The project, which includes a residence for the Vice President and a secretariat, is expected to take 10 months.

Last week, infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)