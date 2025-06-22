Varanasi (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Monday evening on a two-day visit to chair the Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held on June 24, a senior officer said.

The 25th Central Zonal Council meeting is proposed on Tuesday which will be attended by chief ministers of four states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajlingam said that Union Home Minister Shah will reach Varanasi on Monday evening for the meeting.

He said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other ministers and officials, will participate in the meeting.

All preparations are being made for the meeting as per the instructions of Chief Minister Adityanath, Rajlingam said.

