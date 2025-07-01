Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh stated that the Central Government has approved the Annual Plan of Rs 3,667 crore for the construction and upgrading of roads, bridges and related infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2024-25.

Singh on Monday said that the plan includes construction of bridges, road widening, installation of crash barriers and other works on national highways across various districts of the state.

The Minister said that on the directions of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he recently met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed important issues related to the state. He said that presently the state has around 1,200 kilometres of roads under the national highway network and requested to enhance central assistance for their maintenance and improvement of roads and other related works. He said that while the state had submitted an Annual Plan of Rs. 2,600 crore for the financial year 2023-24, it had received only Rs. 269 crore, which was insufficient. However, for the financial year 2024-25, the state government proposed a plan worth Rs.3,667 crore, which has now been approved by the Centre in June.

Vikramaditya Singh said that he had also raised the issue of constructing a tunnel beneath Jalori Jot in Kullu district, under National Highway-305. The Central Government has given in-principle approval and sanctioned Rs. 1,452 crore for this tunnel. He said that the construction of this tunnel would not only boost tourism in the area but also benefit lakhs of residents in the region.

He further added that due to repeated landslides near Brauni Nala on National Highway-5, the road has suffered serious damage. To address this, the Centre has approved Rs.135 crore for the construction of a bridge at this location. Apart from this, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs.1,385 crore for the four-laning of the Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun road. It includes land acquisition and pre-construction activities.

The PWD Minister expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Central Government for approving significant funds for the state. He said he was hoping for strong coordination between the Centre and the State to continue in the future. He said that the state government, with the Centre's support, was committed to ensuring balanced and inclusive development in all regions of the state.

The Minister said that during his Delhi visit, he also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and raised the issue of the proposed Bhubu Jot tunnel and road connecting Mandi and Kullu districts. He requested that the road leading to the tunnel be declared strategically important as a defence route.

He said that the state was hopeful of a positive outcome on this vital road project in the near future. Once completed, the road would reduce the distance between Pathankot and Kullu by 40 to 50 kilometres, which would boost tourism and also benefit residents as well as the Indian Army. (ANI)

