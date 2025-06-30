Mumbai, June 30: Starting July 1, 2025, several key regulatory and financial changes will take effect across India, directly affecting household expenses, banking habits, rail travel, and even vehicle ownership. From changes in LPG and railway ticket pricing to revised credit card charges and Aadhaar becoming mandatory for new PAN cards, citizens and businesses alike need to prepare for a new set of rules.

These changes, announced by various government agencies and financial institutions, aim to enhance digital compliance, curb pollution, and improve service efficiency, but they also come with cost implications for the common citizen. Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

Key Rules Changing From July 1, 2025

LPG Price Hike Likely from July 1

Domestic LPG cylinder prices are expected to be revised starting July 1. While commercial cylinder rates saw a cut in June, the price for the 14 kg domestic cylinder has remained unchanged for months. Oil companies are also likely to revise aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates, which could make air travel costlier.

Credit Card Charges

HDFC Bank From July 1, utility bill payments exceeding INR 50,000 and digital wallet top-ups over INR 10,000 using HDFC credit cards will attract a 1% fee (capped at INR 4,999). Online gaming spends above INR 10,000 will also incur the same charge.

SBI Card : SBI will change its Minimum Amount Due (MAD) formula to include all charges like GST, EMIs, and over-limit fees. The bank will also discontinue complimentary air accident insurance on its premium credit cards.

: ICICI Bank: Post five free ATM transactions, each additional withdrawal will cost INR 23. IMPS transactions will now attract charges between INR 2.50 and INR 15 depending on the amount. International ATM use will be charged INR 125 per cash withdrawal and a 3.5% currency conversion fee.

PAN Application Rules Change

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made Aadhaar mandatory for new PAN applications from July 1. Until now, other IDs were allowed. Failure to comply may lead to PAN deactivation. Existing PAN holders must link their Aadhaar before December 31. Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

GST Return Rules Updated

Once GSTR-3B is filed, it cannot be edited. Corrections must be made via GSTR-1A before submission.

All GST returns (GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, GSTR-9, etc.) must be filed within three years of the original due date—late filings beyond this period will no longer be accepted.

No Fuel for End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi

In a pollution-control move, from July 1, petrol and diesel will not be sold to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi—this includes diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. This directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is aimed at reducing vehicular emissions in the capital.

Income Tax Return (ITR) Deadline Extended

The deadline for filing ITRs has been extended from July 31 to September 15, 2025, providing more time for salaried individuals. However, early filers can avoid last-minute technical glitches by submitting returns as per the earlier schedule.

Railway Fare Hike, Aadhaar Now Mandatory for Tatkal Bookings

Indian Railways will increase ticket fares effective July 1. Second-class fares will rise by 0.5 paisa/km for journeys beyond 500 km, Mail/Express trains by 1 paisa/km, and AC classes by 2 paisa/km. Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs) and suburban train fares remain unchanged.

Aadhaar verification is now mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets on IRCTC, and OTP-based authentication will be introduced from July 15 for all bookings.

