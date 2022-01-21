By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Central Government has convened an all-party meet likely at 3 pm on January 31 to discuss Budget Session.

The Budget Session will get underway on the same day with the Presidential address at 11 am followed by the laying of the Economic Survey. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, 2022.

The all-party meeting has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to deliberate with the opposition on issues that they would like to discuss during the session while the government will also give them a close view of the agenda and Legislative business that they would likely follow in the next one year.

Sources also told ANI that the all-party meeting would be followed by a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee and then the NDA floor leaders meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attending these meetings and is often seen urging the opposition to allow smooth functioning of the House and that his government would allow debate on all issues.

The last two Sessions of Parliament were stormy as the Monsoon Session was completely washed out because of the opposition's insistence on a discussion on Pegasus. On the other hand, Winter Session was completely washed out over the opposition's insistence for the resignation of MOS of Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is currently in jail for allegedly mowing down protesting farmers.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 till February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will get underway on March 14 and will continue till April 8.

March 18 will be a holiday on account of Holi. (ANI)

