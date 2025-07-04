New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of Advocates Gautam Ashwin Ankhad and Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court.

The notification, issued under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, stated that the President has approved their appointments for a two-year term, effective from the date they assume office, in order of seniority.

The recommendation for their elevation was made by the Supreme Court Collegium in September 2024, following a proposal from the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

This proposal, submitted in consultation with the two senior-most judges of the court, had been put forward earlier in April that year. Both candidates were thoroughly assessed by consultee judges and the Department of Justice before their appointments were finalised.

SC Collegium noted that Gautam Ashwin Ankhad received unanimous support from all consultee judges, who endorsed his suitability for judicial elevation.

Reports from the Department of Justice highlighted his strong professional reputation and personal integrity, with no adverse findings recorded. His average net professional income over the past five years was Rs 226.55 lakhs, indicating a robust legal practice.

Ankhad has argued in 56 reported cases and is recognised for his expertise in commercial law, contract disputes, and arbitration.

The Collegium found him fully equipped and competent for the role of a High Court Judge.

SC collegium further noted that Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar also received favourable opinions from three of the four consultee judges.

The Department of Justice affirmed his ethical standing and positive public image. With over two decades of legal experience across civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, and service law, Nerlikar has a distinguished record of public service.

He served the Government of Maharashtra as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Aurangabad Bench from 2013 to 2023, and has continued in that capacity since November 2023.

As a member of the Scheduled Caste, his appointment reflects the judiciary's commitment to social inclusion and diversity. The Collegium confirmed his fitness and appropriateness for the judicial role. (ANI)

