Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) The Centre is committed to provide the best and affordable quality healthcare to the people of India, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Thursday.

Addressing the 36th convocation of the PGIMER here, she also said along with quality education, government's flagship programme Ayushman Bharat for cashless treatment of the poor and needy, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Health and Wellness Centres that not only ensure health for all, but help in shifting the focus from illness to wellness, are some of key initiatives in the healthcare sector.

On the occasion, 218 doctors were presented medals for their distinct academic excellence and 1,775 doctors were presented degrees for the successful culmination of the courses in various medical streams.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal and former director of the premier institute, K K Talwar were also present.

The Union Minister hailed the PGIMER for its "rigorous academic curriculum, high standards of patient care and enabling environment for research and innovation".

She complimented the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for its commendable initiatives and catering to a patient load of more than 25 lakh during last year alone.

It can play a vital role in changing the healthcare landscape of the country by contributing towards the Prime Minister's vision of 'Heal in India, Heal by India', she said.

She elaborated on the government's impetus on medical tourism, saying with quality care, low costs and best outcomes, medical tourism presents a huge opportunity in the country.

"Since 2014, the government has been prioritising on strengthening medical infrastructure," she said, as she pointed out it is the Prime Minister's vision to establish AIIMS in every state.

The minister asserted that doctors not only contribute towards patient well-being but also in nation building in a big way.

PGIMER Director Lal said the institute has "set such high ideals of medical professionalism in mitigating the sufferings of the ailing humanity that it has become the first port of call for patients with many serious and chronic illnesses".

He said the PGIMER has already catered to more than 90,000 patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

