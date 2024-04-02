New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said the government is focusing on improving the quality of content and production of Doordarshan, India's public broadcaster.

Thakur, addressing a webinar on 'Election 2024 and Vision for Viksit Bharat', said the government is also promoting Indian OTT platforms to ensure that they play a key role in the country's media landscape, according to a statement from the event's organisers.

The webinar was organised by NRIs for Mission 2024 and other associated organisations on Sunday. It saw the participation of 147 community leaders from 19 different countries and 31 major cities outside India, the statement said.

Thakur listed the country's accomplishments in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and highlighted the strides India has made in various sectors.

He also shared an overview of the future roadmap and plans for India's journey as a 'Viksit Bharat', according to the statement.

