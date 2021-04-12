Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Responding to the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh statement on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said that Home Minister Amit Shah is behind the firing incident in Cooch Behar, adding that Centre is polarising the state to win the election.

"They want to polarise Bengal to win the election but they will not succeed. People of Bengal are intelligent," the minister said.

"BJP is a 'dangabaaz' party. There is no need to accuse Mamata Banerjee," he added.

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh, state minister Firhad Hakim said that Ghosh is a 'non-sense'.

"Dilip Ghosh is not a sensible person which means he is a non-sense," Hakim told ANI.

This came after Ghosh demanded a ban on incumbent Chief Minister Banerjee Mamata Banerjee's political campaign after the violent incident in Cooch Behar district where four people were shot dead by security personnel and alleged that the CM is responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi.

Hakim also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Neither booth capturing nor any attack happened in Sitalkuchi. But Home Minister Amit Shah's police opened fire to scare the minority community."

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)