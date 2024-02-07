New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A member of the Indian Union Muslim League on claimed that the Centre was using the state governments to bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) through "back door".

Participating in the debate on interim budget in the Lok Sabha, IUML MP Abdussamad Samadi questioned the state government's move to bring in a uniform civil code.

The (Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) wondered how a common code can be brought when the Central government talks of inclusion.

Noting that B R Ambedkar had said that the UCC cannot be imposed, he said, "Nowadays, the (central) government is trying through back door to bring the uniform civil code using the state government," he said.

He also said that legal claims over places of worship of minorities were being made which was against the Constitution.

Samadi's remark comes a day after the Uttarakhand government tabled in the assembly the UCC bill, the first such move in any state after Independence that could be followed by similar legislation in other BJP-ruled states.

