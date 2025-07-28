Amritsar, Jul 28 (PTI) The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday passed a resolution demanding the Centre to release 'Bandi Singhs' on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Bandi Singhs are those Sikh prisoners, who parties like Shiromani Akali Dal and other Sikh bodies claim are in jail even after completion of their prison sentences.

The SGPC also approved the establishment of a ‘Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Chair' at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement that during the 550th Parkash Gurpurab (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019, "the government of India issued a notification regarding the release of some Sikh prisoners and commutation of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence".

Rajoana is a death row convict in the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

"However, that notification has not yet been implemented fully," the SGPC chief said.

Dhami emphasised that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in November is a historic opportunity for the Centre "to fully implement that decision immediately".

"This would be a true tribute to the Guru who laid down his life for the protection of human rights," he said.

Dhami also said that the SGPC has given in-principle approval for establishing a dedicated Chair in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Chair will focus on original and research-based work on the life, travels, and martyrdom of the ninth Guru, along with philosophical studies on his divine ‘Gurbani' (verses).

The SGPC will also support preparations for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam through its directorate of education, Dhami said.

Selected students will be provided free graduation education and a monthly stipend, as part of SGPC's Nishchai Administrative Services Preparatory Academy and Nishchai Judicial Academy programmes.

Dhami also demanded reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which facilitates devotees to pay obeisance at the historic Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The corridor has remained shut since May 7, when Operation Sindoor was launched targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Dhami said the holy site holds deep emotional and spiritual significance for Sikhs, and the corridor is a symbol of mutual love, harmony, and shared heritage.

