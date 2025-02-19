Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) RJD MP Sudhaker Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was not disclosing in Parliament the number of Mahakumbh pilgrims who have, so far, died in stampedes and road accidents.

The Buxar MP, who addressed a press conference here, was replying to queries about controversial remarks from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and INDIA bloc partner Mamata Banerjee about the mega religious congregation at Prayagraj.

"It is for Mamata Banerjee to speak on remarks that she may have made in a context that is not known to me," said Singh, about the "Mrityukumbh" jibe of the West Bengal chief minister, who heads Trinamool Congress.

About Prasad's outburst, after the stampede at the New Delhi railway station that claimed at least 18 lives, the RJD leader said, "Our leader was right in voicing anguish over mismanagement that has characterised the Mahakumbh."

While condoling the loss of lives in the stampede last Saturday, the RJD supremo said, "What does the Kumbh signify? It is nonsense."

Singh said, "Countless people have died in stampedes and road accidents that can be traced to Kumbh. But the government is busy with its own publicity. In Parliament, we have been pressing for a statement on the tragedies and the number of casualties. But the Centre seems unwilling to divulge the details."

The RJD MP criticised the Union budget presented recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying long-standing demands of Bihar like special category status and special economic package were ignored.

"The BJP shares power in the state. But ministers here who belong to the party do not have the courage to speak up against the injustice. They all seem to be following a script handed over by their bosses in Delhi," said Singh.

He denied speculations of his father Jagadanand Singh, the state president of the RJD, having grown dissatisfied with the party leadership and claimed the elderly leader was not coming to the office "because of poor health".

Asked about reports in a section of the media that his father, who was conspicuous by his absence at the RJD national executive last month, has resigned as the state president, Singh replied, "While only the national president can make an authoritative statement on this, I can say that no such thing has come to my knowledge."

The MP also dismissed the allegations recently made by Prasad's estranged brother-in-law Subhash Yadav who had claimed that while the RJD was in power, kidnappers had direct links with the party supremo.Singh said, "It is a fact that the bad reputation of our party has been because of people like Subhash Yadav who have been known for nefarious activities."

All such people have now left the party and aligned with the NDA, be it BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), or Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), he said.

"Moreover, we guess that Subhash Yadav is now on the radar of the central agencies and has started making noises with the help that the ruling BJP at the Centre would take pity on him," claimed Singh.

