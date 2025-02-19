Wayanad, February 19: A 20-year-old man collapsed and died while working out at a gym in Ambalavayal in this hill district, hospital sources said. The deceased has been identified as Salman, a resident of Kuppakkolli. The incident occurred on Monday night while he was exercising. A video of the incident showed the young man collapsing while working out at the gym.

Initially, Salman was admitted to a hospital in Ambalavayal for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he was on ventilator support. Yashtika Acharya’s Death Caught on Camera: Gold Medallist Female Power-Lifter Dies After 270-Kg Rod Falls on Neck During Training in Bikaner Gym; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He passed away on Wednesday morning, hospital sources said. Reports indicate that the cause of death was an internal brain haemorrhage.

