New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The final report of the Integrated Landscape Management Plan for Greater Panna Landscape was released on Thursday by Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in the presence of officers from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, and other concerned organizations.

The integrated landscape management plan has been prepared in respect of the Ken-Betwa Link Project by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). The project team led by K. Ramesh, Scientist, WII carried out extensive fieldwork by using advanced scientific tools and techniques, analysed the data and came up with detailed site-specific inputs for the implementation of the proposed activities.

An official release said the Integrated Landscape Management Plan provides for better habitat protection, and management of flagship species such as tigers, vultures, and gharial.

It will help to holistically consolidate the landscape for biodiversity conservation and human well-being, especially in forest-dependent communities. It is expected to enhance tiger carrying capacity in the landscape by strengthening connectivity with Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary and Durgavati wildlife sanctuary in MP and Ranipurwildlife sanctuary in UP.

This integrated landscape management plan has been prepared in respect of the Ken-Betwa Link Project which was approved by the Centre in December 2021 for implementation, following the signing of a historic agreement between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

